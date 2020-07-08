The challenger in the upcoming Mohave County Sheriff election presented a couple bids for body cameras that he says would be much cheaper and more effective than what the current sheriff presented to the Board of Supervisors last month.
Sheriff Doug Schuster, who is running for reelection against Mike Gannuscio in the Aug. 4 primary election, called the move a political stunt and raised concerns about someone from outside the department negotiating on behalf of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
During the call to the public at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Monday, Gannuscio told the supervisors that he had reached out and received a bid for body cameras that he argued would be much cheaper and more effective than what had been presented to the board in early June. Gannuscio told Today’s News-Herald that his preferred bid, from Wolfcom, would cost the county $294,157 over the next five years, including an initial cost of about $193,000 and $25,271 in annual maintenance. He said that bid would include cameras for all 80 deputies and another 100 cameras for the jail staff.
He pointed out that the bid from Wolfcom would save the county almost $1.1 million dollars over the first five years compared with the $1.4 million mentioned by Schuster at the June 1 meeting.
Schuster said in June that the biggest expense associated with body cameras would be the need for storage space. But Gannuscio said rather than renting that space on an ongoing basis, his bid would include a server that the county would own, and its memory could be expanded as needed.
But Schuster said his presentation to the supervisors in June was very preliminary, and the numbers and information given were neither a suggestion nor endorsement of that particular package.
“At last month’s Board of Supervisors meeting the issue of body cameras was raised by the board,” Schuster said in an email to Today’s News-Herald. “A funding source was identified and my input was requested. I was only made aware of this just prior to the meeting so I elicited a hasty quote through an industry leader in body worn cameras, AXON Enterprises. As I was not the one making the budget request, I made it clear that I was in full support of body cameras but my priority remained on increasing staffing to better serve the needs of the public. I was assured that the body cameras would not impact my future requests for staffing as indicated in our 10-year strategic plan.”
Schuster said his office is currently in the process of obtaining quotes through various “industry leaders,” specifically mentioning AXON, which the Lake Havasu City and Kingman police departments both use, as well as Watch Guard.
Schuster took exception to Gannuscio taking his bid straight to the Board of Supervisors rather than reaching out to the Sheriff’s Office first.
“I was very disturbed by this and I see his actions as a political stunt to garner attention in his bid for sheriff,” Schuster said. “Mr. Gannuscio is not the sheriff and it was very inappropriate to bypass my office and go directly to the board. We have been under budget every year that I have been in office and if Mr. Gannuscio or any other member of the public would like to share ideas, we will always entertain them.”
Furthermore, Schuster raised concerns about the propriety of a private citizen reaching out to companies on the sheriff’s behalf to negotiate potential purchases.
“I see that he obtained the quote on behalf of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, using his name and personal email address,” Schuster said. “I do not yet know if he identified himself as a member of the Sheriff’s Office to obtain the governmental quote or not. In any event, he has zero authority to act on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and we are now in the process of contacting Wolfcom to determine if any orders or commitments were made by Mr. Gannuscio on behalf of our office.”
Gannuscio said he began looking into the cost of body cameras in January and bringing cameras to the Sheriff’s Office is one of his top priorities.
“That is one of the reasons I am running,” Gannuscio said. “We don’t have cameras and we don’t have very good transparency. The good thing about cameras is it keeps it real on both sides. If the person standing in front of the camera knows they are being recorded they are less likely to file a false complaint. Also, on the deputy’s side, he is more amped to do a better thorough investigation because if he doesn’t do a very good investigation and somebody complains they are going to see it.”
Schuster told the supervisors in June that he has always supported body cameras, but his top priority has been to increase the number of deputies during his first term. The Board of Supervisors became interested in possibly purchasing cameras for the department when Mohave County was given its $9.1 million share of the Arizona CARES fund.
Gannuscio said he would use cost savings on purchases like the cameras to hire more deputies without raising the Sheriff’s Office budget.
Support from the supervisors
Supervisors Ron Gould, Buster Johnson, and Jean Bishop all told Today’s News-Herald that they hadn’t looked too closely at the bids submitted by Gannuscio yet, but they expect the county procurement office will vet the proposal as well as search out additional proposals and bids to provide body cameras.
Whatever proposal is ultimately selected, the idea of using the CARES Act money to purchase body cameras for the department seems to have significant support from supervisors.
“The time has come,” Gould said. “I think Havasu PD has had good experiences with body cameras. We are not on the cutting edge on this, which is good because then we can take a look at what other agencies have done and model what works and throw away what doesn’t.”
Bishop said it is something that supervisors have been interested in obtaining in the past, but couldn’t find enough room in the budget for the initial investment. That has now changed with the CARES Act money that is earmarked for local public safety spending, among other things.
“It is going to solve two issues,” Bishop said of body cameras. “It is going to protect the officers and it is going to protect the public too. I think our deputies will be kinder when they are on calls because they will be on video, and I think the citizens aren’t going to make things up or exaggerate because they know whatever they are accusing this officer of doing that there is a video that is going to prove or disprove it. So it is a win-win situation.”
Gould said two of his biggest factors for him in purchasing body cameras will be quality and cost, and he wants more information about the proposals and numbers that have been presented so far.
“We probably need to get with our tech guy,” Gould said. “That would be the person that you really want involved with the decision – the guy who actually knows how to run it. We can think things are great ideas, but then you have somebody who is based in reality and it may not work.”
Johnson said he was a little surprised by the total cost of body cameras during the discussion in June.
“It is a big budget item and an ongoing item,” he said. “I had no idea it would cost so much.”
Johnson said cost will ultimately be a big factor in how he decides to vote on body cameras, whenever the issue comes to the Board of Supervisors. He also said if the purchase is made, he wants to make sure it is all done at once, rather than purchasing a few cameras and only distributing them to some of the deputies. He also said he wants more information on what policies the Sheriff’s Office will adopt in relation to the cameras such as when and how they are used.
Sadly Shuster is out of the running for people who want a sheriff who upholds the law instead of not enforcing laws he "feels" aren't constitutional.
Well it looks like Schuster got caught with his pants down again...
sounds as though you have some expertise on the subject of pants down
