Sheriff Doug Schuster and challenger Mike Gannuscio disagree over what role the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department has on State Trust Land and the urgency of providing body cameras to deputies, but they found common ground in their refusal to enforce laws that they believe violate citizen’s rights.
Body cameras are a top priority for Gannuscio, who said they are a must for the department. He pointed out that the quote that he received and shared with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors last week would save the county $1.2 million over five years when compared to the plan Schuster had presented to the council in a meeting in June.
Schuster, meanwhile, said body cameras are an important tool but his main focus has always been to increase the number of deputies in the department. He said he would take 45 more deputies if he were able to. As for body cameras, Schuster said that was an item that the supervisors brought to him and asked him to weigh in on and his presentation to the board was to give them an idea of the cost. Schuster said he would like to have cameras, but he reiterated to the supervisors that personnel is his main priority and made sure that purchasing cameras wouldn’t impact bringing additional staff.
When asked about the Sheriff Department’s role on State Trust Land, Schuster said the state agency has its own division who should be monitoring their own land, and it is not the job of deputies to be park rangers. Schuster said the Sheriff’s Department has authority in State Trust Land, but he does not believe that deputies should be taken away from other areas to patrol those lands unless there is a specific complaint to investigate.
Gannuscio said that State Trust Land is in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the sheriff is responsible for it, in the absence of any other law enforcement. He said putting deputies on patrol in the State Trust Lands surrounding Lake Havasu City, “would be a must for me.”
But when it comes to how the sheriff would handle another potential round of shut down orders from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office both Schuster and Gannuscio were on the same page. Schuster, who said the orders from the governor contradict the Constitution, said he will not apply any law that doesn’t apply to everybody. Gannuscio, similarly said that he can’t enforce any law that violates people’s civil rights.
