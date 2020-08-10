The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could receive new body cameras and new non-lethal stun devices this fiscal year. According to several members of the county board of supervisors, it’s about time.
The Sheriff’s Office investigated the possibility of equipping its deputies with body cameras earlier this year, after the county received $9.2 million in funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The funding was granted to pay salaries for county law enforcement and health officials through the end of the year – and for Mohave County, that meant $9.2 million in general fund revenue to allocate toward other projects.
The $400,000 requested by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster would be used to provide body cameras for deputies through law enforcement equipment provider Axon. The company would offer body cameras, equipment, storage and redaction software at a cost of $323,722 for the first year. The service would cost Mohave County an additional $232,221.06 annually, until 2025. The total cost of the body camera system would be an estimated $1.25 million over the next five years.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the contract would include 90 new Taser devices, allowing Mohave County financial officials to remove an existing $67,000 line item for replacement Tasers in the county’s 2020-21 budget.
The system would provide software allowing law enforcement supervisors to live-view Axon camera footage whenever a deputy’s firearm or non-lethal device is drawn from his or her holster, or when a deputy opens the door of his or her cruiser. Dashcam capability could also be made available to deputies through Axon at a future date, according to sheriff’s officials.
Software would allow deputies to share video and audio evidence directly with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, and would include training for deputies to use the new system.
Axon, which is used by 90% of Arizona law enforcement agencies, was chosen by the Sheriff’s Office out of three potential options. Also considered were body camera companies Watchguard Vista and Wolfcom Commander.
Schuster says that to use the new system, however, four new county and sheriff’s office staff members will be required to analyze and redact sensitive footage captured by deputies’ body cameras. But Schuster believes the benefits to deputies may outweigh the cost.
“My recommendation is Axon due to the overwhelming upside to deputies, the county attorney’s office and the public. And there’s no support needed from the county’s IT department.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson, the body cameras could only benefit Mohave County residents.
“It’s an investment that’s very important,” Watson said. “I’m very much in favor of going forward with it … my position will be to hang tough and make sure (the sheriff’s office) gets the money.”
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson said more research may be needed before new positions are added for the Sheriff’s Office or county to analyze the body camera system. But the cameras themselves may be long overdue.
“Now would be the time to do it,” Johnson said. “In all my time on the board we’ve never had it. I think it’s something long past due that these people need.”
The Lake Havasu City Police Department has offered body cameras for its officers since 2013, with an annual budget of $83,000 for the cost of body camera equipment and data storage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.