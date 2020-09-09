The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will get more than $35,000 in federal funding this year for the purchase of telecommunications equipment for its field offices and 48 new gas masks.
Those gas masks, and 20 replacement filters to go with them, comprise the bulk of the grant’s budget - and were cause for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. According to Detective Lieutenant Jason Elsbury, the grant is intended to aid law enforcement agencies during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and to anticipate the needs of a future pandemic.
The gas masks serve a dual purpose as an alternative to disposable protective face coverings, while also replenishing the department’s supply of dwindling supply of tactical gas masks.
“Worst case, if a deputy on the street doesn’t have a disposable face covering or M-95 mask, and they have to go to a scene where someone may be infected with the coronavirus, a gas mask would be more than acceptable.”
Elsbury said the last time the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office purchased gas masks was in 2001, following the September 11 attack against the World Trade Center.
Since then, Elsbury says that stock has deteriorated while the department’s ranks have grown.
The new gas masks and their replacement filters will cost an estimated $26,560, according to a grant proposal submitted by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster.
The remainder of federal grant funding will be used for telecommunications devices including three 55-inch television sets, two 70-inch television sets, four laptops and laptop cases, an LCD projector, six webcams and assorted cables for the new hardware.
The grant funding has been offered under a $7 million U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance coronavirus relief package for Arizona communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.