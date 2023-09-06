Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster announced this week that he will abandon plans to demolish and rebuild the Mohave County Sheriff’s substation in Lake Havasu City. But the next step will be to abandon the building, itself.
Last month, Schuster told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that he would seek to demolish the facility, and reconstruct it at its current site under a $5.3 million project funded through state grant money. But at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s governing board, Schuster said those plans would represent a considerable expense not only in the new building’s construction, but also in connecting the new building to Havasu’s sewer system. But fortunately, a better option has presented itself.
“We were trying to squeeze a round peg into a square box, and we decided to scrap that potential program,” Schuster said on Tuesday. “So we began looking for land and alternative buildings. Commercial land is expensive, and it’s hard to come by in areas that would best suit our needs. We’re very fortunate that a facility has been brought to our attention - A building that’s going up now on Showplace Avenue.”
A building is now under construction at 6534 Showplace Avenue, in a lot adjacent to Havasu’s Anderson Toyota dealership. According to Schuster, the building could offer 12,000 square feet of usable interior space, with a large open bay that could accommodate boats and other law enforcement vehicles for maintenance and repair. And purchasing the building once it’s complete, as opposed to demolishing and rebuilding the existing sheriff’s substation, could save the sheriff’s office about $4 million.
Schuster announced his interest in acquiring the building on Tuesday, he said, because the purchase will be time-sensitive as the owner seeks to lease or sell the building in the near future.
“We have always been very good stewards of the county’s money,” Schuster said. “We stay within our budget consistently every year, and we’ve never gone over budget. We understand that the county is facing a potential budget crisis right now, and we’re not asking any general fund money for this.”
According to Schuster, the building will be purchased from a pool of about $9 million in state funding awarded to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office last year by Arizona’s legislature.
An additional $5 million in funding has been previously earmarked for use in renovating or replacing sheriff’s substations throughout the county. According to Schuster, that funding may be used to replace and improve the sheriff’s substation in Beaver Dam, as well as the Water Safety Center in Havasu.
As of this week, Schuster reported that his office was in the process of obtaining an appraisal and inspection for the new property.
(1) comment
Smooth move.
