A property at 6534 Showplace Avenue could become Lake Havasu City's new Mohave County Sheriff's substation, as Sheriff Doug Schuster lays plans to acquire the property this year.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster announced this week that he will abandon plans to demolish and rebuild the Mohave County Sheriff’s substation in Lake Havasu City. But the next step will be to abandon the building, itself.

Last month, Schuster told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that he would seek to demolish the facility, and reconstruct it at its current site under a $5.3 million project funded through state grant money. But at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s governing board, Schuster said those plans would represent a considerable expense not only in the new building’s construction, but also in connecting the new building to Havasu’s sewer system. But fortunately, a better option has presented itself.

