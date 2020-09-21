Smile. You’re on county camera.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a deal Monday to provide sheriff’s deputies with body cameras.
The agreement will cost the county an estimated $1.25 million over the next five years — but discussion and approval of that agreement did not come at a regular monthly board meeting. Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould took exception to the fact Monday at a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
“I was in favor of the body cameras for sheriff’s deputies,” Gould said Monday. “But I don’t like that it was presented at a special meeting. We should have given the public a proper look at what the sheriff planned to do. It seems like these twice-weekly meetings, which are supposed to be about the coronavirus, are having more and more things slipped into the agenda.”
Gould said the public may not have had an opportunity to speak for or against the agreement, as many county residents may not even have read the county’s special meeting agendas. Agendas for regular meetings are published on the county’s website 10 days in advance.
The agendas for special meetings dedicated to updates from Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley are published only two days in advance, Gould said.
According to Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton, however, county employees had hoped to present the item for approval at the board’s regular Sept. 7 meeting. They were unable to do so, however, and the item was presented in Monday’s special meeting agenda. According to Acton, the quote offered by service provider Axon was set to expire at the end of this month.
Body cameras for the sheriff’s office will be provided through a contract with Axon, at an initial cost of $400,000. The company will offer body cameras, equipment, storage and redaction software for the sheriff’s office at a cost of $323,722 for the first year, and an additional $232,221 annually until 2025. The contract includes 90 new Taser devices and training in the use of the new equipment.
Axon is used by 90% of Arizona law enforcement agencies. The Lake Havasu City Police Department has equipped its officers with body cameras since 2013.
