Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Chloride residence Thursday after receiving reports of a weapon being fired. According to alleged witness statements, 33-year-old Casey J. Lance was engaged in an argument with a neighbor when he raised a gun and fired it in the air.
Lance was allegedly holding the weapon when deputies found him at the scene, and surrendered himself into custody. Lance was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident on felony charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon.
As of Monday evening, Lance remained in custody on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.