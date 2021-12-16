Almost four years after the Parkland Massacre, active shooter situations have become a growing concern at schools throughout the U.S. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking to address the issue with a new system to monitor local school facilities.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster issued a request to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this month to pursue a sole-source, $100,000 contract with Connecticut-based Mutualink to facilitate communications between local emergency services and Mohave County schools. Under the contract, the company would provide a communications system to provide fast and efficient response to emergencies throughout the county, while enabling law enforcement to remotely monitor school facilities with live, full-motion video in real time.
The program will be paid for through a grant from the Arizona Treasurer’s Office, under a school safety pilot program established in 2020 under Arizona House Bill 2178. The communication system would connect schools to public safety agencies throughout the county, accommodating classrooms from kindergarten through 12th Grade.
Under amendments to Arizona Statute 41-1733, which were established under the legislation, the system must allow the integration of panic buttons in local schools. The system must also be certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Safety Act, with a Federal Emergency Management Agency gateway system for disaster communications.
According to Schuster, Mutualink is the only company that provides all of the legislation’s technical requirements for such a system.
HB 2178 followed the introduction of “Alyssa’s Law,” which was passed in New Jersey in 2019. The law is named for Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, and requires that public elementary and secondary schools be equipped with silent panic alarms with direct links to law enforcement agencies. Alyssa’s law, and similar legislation, has since been passed in Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve Schuster’s request to pursue a contract between the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mutualink for monitoring and communication services.
