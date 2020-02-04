The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a new airplane, and the county’s accused criminals are paying for it.
Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a request by Sheriff Doug Schuster to replace an aging airplane with a newer, more efficient aircraft. The county’s decision will allow Schuster to spend no more than $300,000 in funding generated under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. That funding comes from assets seized specifically from alleged participants in organized crime.
“This will come at no additional expense to taxpayers,” Schuster told the board. “(The plane) will be purchased with money seized from criminals who were arrested transporting their poison and ill-gotten gains across this county.”
The sheriff’s office hopes to replace a 1976 Cessna T210, which no longer meets FAA flight standards, according to Schuster. The sheriff’s office will repair its second plane, a 1978 Cessna T210M, to use for shorter flights throughout the county, Schuster said.
“The Sheriff’s Office has two aircraft right now,” Schuster said. “They’re used primarily for jail, extradition and to shuttle deputies around the county. We’ve reached a point now where replacement is vital … we have to have the ability to respond quickly. If there’s an incident on the Arizona Strip where lives are at stake, and I need to get personnel up there quickly, the planes we have right now are of no use to me.”
According to Schuster, a more modern aircraft would provide a considerable cost-savings for extraditing fugitives to other areas of the county. Extraditing a fugitive from Mohave County on a commercial airliner can cost potentially thousands of dollars per flight, and it’s not an option that appeals to Schuster.
“I don’t like having inmates flown on public aircraft,” Schuster said at Monday’s meeting. “We pick up some nasty people … the last thing I want to do is put them around your family, friends or the general public.”
Schuster hopes to purchase a 1982 Cessna 414A from a Kansas seller, according to his report to the Board of Supervisors this month, for about $279,000.
According to Schuster, the annual cost of upkeep for the new aircraft would be about $19,594 for fuel, and $4,750 for annual repairs.
“Our actual maintenance budget will double,” Schuster said at the meeting. “But right now (maintenance) is nickel-and-diming us to death. We want to get out, and get to something more practical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.