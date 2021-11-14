The coronavirus pandemic has had a continued impact on the county’s jail, and Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is requesting $250,000 in additional funding to provide overtime pay for detention officers who have remained on staff.
The sheriff’s office receives about $300,000 per year to provide overtime pay for its 94 detention officers. But for the past four months, only about 80 officers have been on duty at the facility due to coronavirus-related absences. Now the remaining detention officers have earned far more overtime pay than the county budgeted this year, with about 70% of that budget already spent. Schuster is now requesting an additional $250,000 to compensate his employees.
“We monitor all agency-budgeted funding extensively throughout the year,” Schuster said on Thursday. “Since July 1 of this year, we have had several staff members in our jail off of work as result of positive coronavirus tests. We have also had several staff members off work due to close contact with the virus.”
And with the coronavirus-related death of Mohave County Detention Officer Anthony Nicoletti last month, the sheriff’s office is working to keep its staff and inmates at the facility safe.
“This has resulted in vastly higher overtime consumption than was expected, or could be planned for,” Schuster said.
Money and manpower will be needed
Schuster has additionally assigned Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies to work at the facility, in an effort to supplement the number of detention officers who still remain on duty.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on Schuster’s proposal for additional funding at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman. According to Schuster, that funding would be allocated from almost $21 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the county earlier this year.
Schuster says any additional funding granted by the county, but not spent by the end of the fiscal year, will be returned to the county by the end of June.
According to Schuster, the jail would have been short-staffed even without those absences, with 31 vacant positions. Earlier this month, the county’s governing board approved a $1 per-hour raise for all county employees throughout the remaining fiscal year, in order to attract new staff to fill vacancies throughout all county departments. An additional $1 per-hour pay increase is expected for county employees next year as well. And this year’s county budget has already provided a 5% increase to detention officers’ starting wages.
If the plan succeeds in drawing new detention officers to fill the jail’s ranks, Schuster says it will greatly reduce the amount of overtime pay required by his department.
“We have been working diligently to increase the starting wage, along with the wages of current detention officers,” Schuster said. “With labor shortages across the country, we must endeavor to pay a livable wage and strive for a positive working environment. These raises will bring our starting wage up to $41,000 annually, and should greatly help with recruitment and retention.”
Juvenile detention shares jail’s hardship
According to Joshua Frisby, the director of Mohave County Juvenile Court Services, the county has 19 juvenile detention officer positions. But with six vacancies, county probation and surveillance officers have – as a last resort – been pulled from their assigned duties to provide staffing at the juvenile detention center this year.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Steven Moss told the county’s governing board last month that the juvenile detention center was in danger of closing this year due to low manpower. But closing the facility would only inflate costs to the county further, as such a decision would require that juveniles be sent to detention centers elsewhere in Arizona.
Frisby says juvenile detention staff have been working hard to overcome the shortage in manpower. But doing so will only become more difficult until additional staff can be added to the facility’s ranks.
“We hope to fill our vacant detention officer positions as soon as possible,” Frisby said. “We have been actively recruiting and participating in local job fairs, in efforts to increase applications for all of our vacant positions department wide.”
Frisby says there are no vacancies in the county’s juvenile probation department, but there are five vacant adult probation officer positions. And probation officers are staffed at the juvenile detention facility only when absolutely necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.