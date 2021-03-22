The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ralph Gajrajsingh, 74, of Yucca, reported missing in 2016.
Gajrajsingh was last seen on May 10, 2016 at approximately 6 a.m. after he walked away from his residence in the 19500 block of S. Lone Ranger Road, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office press release. Law enforcement believes that Gajrajsingh may have hitched a ride out of the area, having previously made statements about returning to Arkansas or Louisiana.
Gajrajsingh is a black man, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-422-5312 and reference DR#16-016632.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
