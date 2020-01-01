A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant, the office announced Tuesday morning.
John Salvino “has demonstrated that he has the knowledge, experience, and tenure” to lead others, according to an MCSO press release.
Salvino started as a detention officer in 2004, and eventually rose to the rank of sergeant 10 years later after attending the law enforcement academy and excelling as a deputy. His most recent assignment was sergeant in the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).
