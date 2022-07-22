The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved the purchase of three new patrol watercraft to aid the sheriff’s fleet on the Colorado River. They will be the first, according to county officials, of an improved fleet to patrol Mohave County waterways.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said in 2019 that the fleet was quickly reaching the end of its life expectancy. With rising repair costs to keep those patrol boats in safe condition, the county would need to take action in the near future to maintain its presence on one of Arizona’s most frequently-visited waterways. This week, the county voted to allow the purchase of three ships that could arrive in Mohave County next year, for about $800,000.
And those boats will be sorely needed in the near future. Eleven sheriff’s watercraft have been decommissioned over the past 12 years, and only nine vessels remained in Mohave County’s fleet as of this month - all while boating recreation represents about 50% of all boating activity in the state, according to county officials.
The new watercraft will include a 28-foot Metal Shark brand watercraft and two 24-foot vessels from the same manufacturer.
Trouble in maintaining the fleet began in 2010, when funding under the State Lakes Improvement Fund was swept by the Arizona legislature. That funding, which was established in 1984, had been up to that point the county’s primary source of revenue to maintain the fleet and replace ships that have outlived their service. When SLIF funding was restored earlier this year, the areas of Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were awarded a combined $1.7 million to facilitate patrols and public safety on the Colorado River.
The purchase of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s new patrol boats was approved Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors under the body’s Consent Agenda, and required no prior discussion by the board.
The watercraft are expected to be built and delivered to Mohave County by April 2023.
