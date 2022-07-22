Boat Patrols

Sgt. Kyler Cox with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office speaks with his other unit members while at the wheel of their patrol boat in May 2020.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved the purchase of three new patrol watercraft to aid the sheriff’s fleet on the Colorado River. They will be the first, according to county officials, of an improved fleet to patrol Mohave County waterways.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said in 2019 that the fleet was quickly reaching the end of its life expectancy. With rising repair costs to keep those patrol boats in safe condition, the county would need to take action in the near future to maintain its presence on one of Arizona’s most frequently-visited waterways. This week, the county voted to allow the purchase of three ships that could arrive in Mohave County next year, for about $800,000.

