The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is hoping to renew its ongoing partnership with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office this year, as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors prepares to vote on the county’s possible continued participation in the DEA’s Lake Havasu Task Force.
The agreement would be retroactively effective as of October, and extend through September of 2026. Under that agreement, the Mohave County Sheriff’s office would provide three deputies to the task force, with office space, supplies, travel funds, investigative equipment, training and other support items offered by the DEA. Deputies would work under the direct supervision of DEA officials, but deputy salaries would continue to be paid by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Department of Justice would reimburse the county for overtime accrued by deputies as part of the task force — to a limit of 25% of deputies’ respective annual salaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.