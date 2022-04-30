The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could join law enforcement agencies throughout the state this year in updating a decades-old emergency dispatch system to better serve Arizona residents.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster this month has requested that the county’s governing board approve a $1.15 million grant from the Arizona Department of Administration, which would cover the costs of upgrading the county’s existing 911 system through the 2023 fiscal year. The improvements would enhance emergency dispatch services in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Bullhead City, Colorado City and the sheriff’s office.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Dispatch Supervisor Jody Schanaman spoke with Today’s News-Herald in March about improvements pending for the 911 system. According to her statements last month, the improved system model is expected to be implemented statewide - and Mohave County will be among the first counties in the state to upgrade to the new system.
According to Schanaman, the new system will allow better location-tracking of calls made from mobile phones, and will make all 911 dispatch data transferrable to any other dispatch center in Arizona.
“The current equipment is at the end of its life and needing upgrades,” Schanaman said last month. “The new equipment streamlines the current 911 systems and call service, saving precious seconds when receiving, triaging and assigning the appropriate emergency response that is necessary for calls received through (the 911 system).”
Those systems will allow law enforcement dispatchers throughout Mohave County to transfer data to other agencies as needed, eliminating additional phone calls and saving valuable time when such emergencies arise. Schanaman also says improved emergency dispatch systems will create an intranet system between medical and law enforcement agencies, with more accurate data used to pinpoint callers’ locations in rural areas, or in residential areas where emergency first responders would be required to locate a specific residence.
According to previous statements by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, the upgraded system will also allow integrated text messages to be sent seamlessly from the public to the 911 network. The new infrastructure will enhance public safety dispatchers’ ability to receive 911 calls from mobile phones and devices, and provide more accurate caller location information.
Schuster’s grant request follows a March 21 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in favor of a $587,698 budget increase to further enhance the county’s emergency dispatch services.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday in Kingman on whether to approve the sheriff’s new $1.15 million grant request for system improvements.
