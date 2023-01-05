trash

In this photo from 2015, Rodger Melton shows the kinds of trash that gets dumped in the desert near Paso De Oro Drive in Lake Havasu City. Melton said he’s found anything from shot up televisions to couches.

 News-Herald file

Mohave County is a big place. But while some might see the region as a scenic landscape of red mountain peaks and desert sunsets over the neighboring Colorado River; others have long seen a dumping ground for unwanted refuse, furniture and even abandoned vehicles.

It’s a trend that led Mohave County officials to seek stricter penalties last year for defendants convicted of illegal dumping. And now, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is launching what he calls an aggressive campaign to enforce anti-dumping statutes.

