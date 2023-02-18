Leo Biasiucci

PHOENIX – Mohave County could receive $10 million to improve Mohave County Sheriff’s Office substations.

Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s (R-District 30) bill passed unanimously at the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The bill would transfer $10 million from the state’s general fund to the Arizona Department of Administration to the county for improvements at the Lake Havasu City substation; the boating safety center in Lake Havasu City, and Mohave Valley and Beaver Dam substations.

