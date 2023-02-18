PHOENIX – Mohave County could receive $10 million to improve Mohave County Sheriff’s Office substations.
Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s (R-District 30) bill passed unanimously at the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The bill would transfer $10 million from the state’s general fund to the Arizona Department of Administration to the county for improvements at the Lake Havasu City substation; the boating safety center in Lake Havasu City, and Mohave Valley and Beaver Dam substations.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster testified to the committee that the department needs help with repairs and upkeep, particularly since the substations are used by other state entities in addition to the sheriff’s office. Schuster said that the Water Safety Center in Lake Havasu City can host 10 to 20 agencies during busy holiday weekends.
“We’re asking for a little bit of help from the state to help these areas that are utilized by the whole entire state,” Biasiucci said.
Schuster said the maintenance on the facilities is long overdue, highlighting that one substation doesn’t have plumbing. Rat, mice and snake infestations have also been issues for law enforcement, which Schuster said is a liability. Schuster said the Mohave Valley substation, which the county is in the process of moving, is surrounded by farmland and has a coat of crop dust.
“We have seen a significant decline in structures, and working availability of our substations,” Schuster said, including that some are “beyond repair.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million for the department for renovations and construction. However, Schuster said with inflation, construction costs are larger than anticipated. Since state agencies used the substations, Schuster said the department needs financial help from the state to meet building standards.
“These stations are situated around Mohave County, and are accessed by a number of agencies outside of Mohave County,” Schuster said.
Besides payments to use the Water Safety Center in Lake Havasu City, Schuster said state agencies do not pay rent to station themselves in the substations.
“It’s really on the back of the taxpayers of everyone in the county,” Rep. David Cook (R-District 7) said.
Schuster said the buildings are “ill-equipped” for safety, and said that liability for staff and for those incarcerated is high.
Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) asked if potential liability would cost more than $10 million if an inmate were to get sick due to infections. Schuster replied in the affirmative.
“Liability is pressing on everybody’s forefront these days, and we have a lot of hazardous situations surrounding all of these substations,” Schuster said.
