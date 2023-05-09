The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could receive a $126,000 grant from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, if approved next week by the county’s governing board.
According to a Feb. 14 interoffice memorandum from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the funding would be used to update multiple patrol boats in the sheriff’s fleet, with various equipment upgrades.
Planned uses for the funding include two Mercury outboard engines, four desktop computers and monitors, six radios, and miscellaneous tools to allow maintenance of the sheriff’s watercraft.
As of this year, the sheriff’s efforts continued in upgrading the county’s fleet of Colorado River patrol vessels, with the reintroduction of state funding under the State Lake Improvement Fund last year.
The State Lake Improvement Fund was created in 1984 as a competitive grant for ongoing equipment purchases. Until 2010, that fund was used to purchase and maintain vessels operated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, until the Arizona legislature rescinded that funding in 2010.
According to Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster’s 10-year Strategic Plan, the sheriff’s fleet was nearing the end of its life expectancy as of 2019, and remained an issue of concern at that time. Between 2010 and 2022, 11 sheriff’s office watercraft had already been decommissioned, and only nine Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol vessels remained on the Colorado River.
When SLIF funding was restored last year under an act of the Arizona Legislature, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $800,000 of that funding to purchase three new patrol vessels.
Sheriff’s officials said last year said they would continue to seek state grant funding until the county’s fleet is restored.
According to a proposal last year for the purchase of those new vessels, Mohave County’s base of recreational boaters accounted for almost 50% of all boating activity in Arizona.
