Grant funds

Upgrades to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol boats could be coming thanks to grant funds.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could receive a $126,000 grant from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, if approved next week by the county’s governing board.

According to a Feb. 14 interoffice memorandum from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the funding would be used to update multiple patrol boats in the sheriff’s fleet, with various equipment upgrades.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.