Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster

Doug Schuster

Changes are coming to Arizona’s 911 network, and Mohave County is expected to begin upgrading its emergency dispatch systems next year. Now, Sheriff Doug Schuster just needs a few million dollars to get started.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on whether to approve a $3.1 million revised budget for upgrades to the county’s existing 911 system. The cost of those upgrades is expected to be about $2.4 million over the next five years, and will be funded through a grant offered by the Arizona 911 Office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.