Changes are coming to Arizona’s 911 network, and Mohave County is expected to begin upgrading its emergency dispatch systems next year. Now, Sheriff Doug Schuster just needs a few million dollars to get started.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on whether to approve a $3.1 million revised budget for upgrades to the county’s existing 911 system. The cost of those upgrades is expected to be about $2.4 million over the next five years, and will be funded through a grant offered by the Arizona 911 Office.
The upgrades will represent a large undertaking for Mohave County, implementing improvements not only for Mohave County’s 911 emergency call system, but for emergency systems in Kingman, Bullhead City, Colorado City and Lake Havasu City as well.
According to the National 911 Program, older analog emergency dispatch systems will be upgraded statewide under a plan by the Arizona Department of Administration, with the transition to a digital or Internet-based 911 system.
The new system, commonly known as NG (Next Generation) 911 will be rolled out starting in Northern Arizona. The system will allow for voice, photo, video and text messages to be sent and received on the 911 network. The new system will allow more accurate location tracking for callers.
According to the Arizona Department of Administration, the Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City Police Departments are now in Phase 1 of their own transition to a NG911 system architecture. Text-to-911 services were deployed earlier this year by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and its major municipalities.
In Havasu, Administration officials say Phase 2 of that transition is expected to begin in September.
When the system upgrade is complete, administration officials say law enforcement dispatchers will have the ability to transfer data to other law enforcement or emergency first response agencies as needed, while eliminating additional phone calls and saving precious time when such emergencies arise.
In May, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a request by Schuster to receive $1.15 million in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Administration to implement initial upgrades to the county’s 911 system.
The board is expected to vote on Schuster’s requested $3.1 million revised budget to continue those improvements on Monday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
