Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is seeking $1.5 million in additional funding during the next fiscal year to address critical staffing shortages at the Mohave County Jail. Now, the county’s governing board will determine how that need will be addressed in the upcoming budget session.
Schuster made his request for additional funding to his department at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. According to Schuster, his recommendation would be the most cost effective of four options presented to the board this week. It would require that eight detention officer positions and four deputy positions in his department be frozen as additional funding is used to fill existing vacancies within the sheriff’s office.
The budget approved for Schuster’s office last year provided $16,946,143 to county law enforcement, and $10,829,301 to the Mohave County Jail. If that same amount were budgeted this year, Schuster said, it would be insufficient to sustain operations at the county jail and add to the burden on existing staff — Which could ultimately lead to higher turnover and more vacancies.
Although this year’s submitted budget for the sheriff’s office offered $2.6 million over last year’s budget, at about $30.45 million, Schuster said that budget does not allow for increases to detention officer salaries. The submitted budget would also require a sharp increase in overtime, furthering the existing burden on staff at the county jail.
According to Schuster, another option could fully correct salary deficiencies within the sheriff’s office and bring salaries alongside competing law enforcement agencies, without requiring any staffing freezes at all. But to do it, the sheriff’s office would need a $6.1 million increase over last year’s budget. It was an option not recommended by Schuster at Monday’s meeting.
Under Pressure
A little overtime can be a good thing on occasion, but there are limits. Staffing shortages at the Mohave County Jail have led to mandatory overtime for detention officers, Schuster said - And an overworked staff can be detrimental for both morale and staff retention.
“I am very proud of my existing staff,” Schuster said. “I have personally witnessed a tremendous increase in positive community relations, interactions and involvement since I first took office in 2017. But I need you to understand that these brave men and women live in a constant state of heightened awareness with extreme levels of stress when they’re on duty. This often bleeds over into their personal lives. They need to decompress before they gear up to return to that high-stress environment and the cycle continues.”
And according to Schuster, detention staff and potential new recruits could be drawn away from Mohave County by other law enforcement agencies, which offer higher pay and fewer long hours.
The starting salary for Mohave County detention officers earn about $19.91 per hour. By comparison, private detention and corrections employer GEO Secure Services offers a starting wage of $26 per hour.
For Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies, pay for new recruits starts at about $22.50 per hour - About $5 less than in Yavapai County, $7 less than in Coconino County, and $5 less than at the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Falling behind
According to Schuster, Mohave County’s lack of competitive wages for law enforcement and detention officers has compounded the strain on his department, and ultimately led to a critical number of staff vacancies.
“We do not pay competitive wages as compared to local surrounding agencies,” Schuster said. “That’s the bottom line. We have fallen woefully behind. Since the coronavirus hit we have fallen back and fallen back hard.”
According to statements by Mohave County Sheriff’s officials in 2019, ideal staffing at the Mohave County Jail would include about 196 employees. Four years ago, that number was 133. Although Schuster didn’t say exactly how many staff were employed at the facility as of last week, Schuster said that number was now less than it was in 2019.
“Workers are looking for higher paying jobs,” Schuster said this week. “The cost of living has increased substantially. We’ve all recognized the unprecedented rise in the cost of living - From housing to fuel and food … the list goes on and on. It’s affecting everyone, and law enforcement personnel are not immune to it. This is our new reality and it must be taken for what it is.”
The Long Arm of the Law May be Shorter in Mohave County
And according to Schuster, fewer potential new recruits are applying not just in Mohave County, but throughout the U.S. Schuster attributed the declining interest in law enforcement careers by potential recruits to a negative perception of police agencies nationwide.
“It’s disturbing to me,” Schuster said on Monday. “My time is going to come and go. Who’s going to want to do this job when I’m done? Who’s going to want to keep you safe and our citizens safe? Unfortunately there are bad apples in law enforcement - We do our best to screen them out in the hiring process, but some of them do slip through the cracks … and unfortunately the ones who slip through the cracks are the ones who end up on the national news.”
According to Schuster, thousands of applicants once competed for the opportunity to serve with local law enforcement agencies. Now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office receives about five applicants per month. And Schuster says that as many as four of those applicants are disqualified due to a possible failure to pass mandatory background checking.
But qualified applicants may also be using smaller communities’ need to their advantage. Schuster says applying to smaller agencies, with less competition, may allow new officers to obtain law enforcement certification more easily than in larger cities. And Mohave County has sometimes served as a means to that end.
“I hired one young man who would have been a great officer,” Schuster said. “He was really squared away, and came from Phoenix. On the day he graduated from the police academy, he resigned from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and went back to Phoenix. That’s a cost we endured.”
Seeking Solutions
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action Monday on Schuster’s proposal for increased funding to fill his staffing vacancies. But members of the board agreed that something would need to be done.
“I think one thing is clear,” said Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. “We need a long term solution. Whatever that is remains to be seen.”
Schuster announced last week that his 10-year Strategic Plan, which was drafted in 2019 to add new positions and combat pay compression within his department, would be halted this year as he seeks to address critical staffing shortages at the Mohave County Jail.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to further discuss the sheriff’s 2024 budget later this summer.
