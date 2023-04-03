Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster

Doug Schuster

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is seeking $1.5 million in additional funding during the next fiscal year to address critical staffing shortages at the Mohave County Jail. Now, the county’s governing board will determine how that need will be addressed in the upcoming budget session.

Schuster made his request for additional funding to his department at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. According to Schuster, his recommendation would be the most cost effective of four options presented to the board this week. It would require that eight detention officer positions and four deputy positions in his department be frozen as additional funding is used to fill existing vacancies within the sheriff’s office.

