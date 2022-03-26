The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will receive $800,000 in state grant funding this year to purchase three new watercraft in the department’s aging fleet.
The funding will be provided through a project sponsor agreement with the Arizona State Parks Board, through a State Lake Improvement Fund program grant.
According to the project proposal submitted this year by sheriff’s officials, Mohave County’s base of recreational boating enthusiasts account for almost 50% of all boating activity in Arizona. As a rural county, funding may not always be plentiful, and a legislative withdrawal of SLIF funding in 2009 resulted in a primary source of funding for Mohave County law enforcement. Since then, the sheriff’s office said, the county’s fleet of patrol watercraft has outlived its life expectancy.
In the past 12 years, 11 sheriff’s office watercraft have been decommissioned. As of this week, only nine vessels remained to patrol the Colorado River, and those vessels are themselves in disrepair, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the project proposal, the sheriff’s office intends to use reinstated SLIF grant funding until the department’s fleet is restored.
The project sponsor agreement between the sheriff’s office and the State Parks Board could begin with the purchase of three new vessels, including a 28-foot Metal Shark brand watercraft, and two 24-foot vessels from the same manufacturer, in an $800,000 deal.
The eventual replacement or renovation of vessels in the sheriff’s fleet of law enforcement watercraft was cited as an area of concern in Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster’s 10-year Strategic Plan for the department, which was submitted more than three years ago.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the funding without discussion at the board’s Monday meeting in Kingman.
At the same meeting, Supervisors discussed and ultimately tabled for future discussion a request by Mohave County Community Services officials to accept $7,000 in state grant funding. That funding would have been used to train county officials in working with Mohave County Homeless Continuum of Care partnering organizations, and serve the county homeless and at-risk residents.
