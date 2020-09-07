The U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance is allocating more than $7 million in federal coronavirus relief funding among dozens of Arizona communities, and Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is seeking a portion of that funding for local deputies.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to accept $35,728 in coronavirus emergency supplemental funding on Schuster’s behalf. According to Schuster’s proposal for the funding, about 63% of that funding would be used to purchase 48 Avon C50 gas masks for his department, with an additional $4,000 in replacement filters. According to Schuster’s proposal, the gas masks will be issued to all patrol deputies in his department as personal protective equipment against airborne pathogens like the coronavirus.
The remainder of the funding would be used to purchase five television wall mounts, three 55-inch television sets, two 70-inch television sets, four laptops and laptop cases, an LCD projector, six webcams and assorted cables to support the new hardware.
“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up remote web-based training in all four geographic areas to limit person-to-person exposure and adhere to social distancing,” Schuster’s proposal said. “These setups will include laptops, televisions, webcams and associated materials needed to provide training to all 99 certified deputies.”
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to accept the funding and create a budget for the $35,728 grant.
The request comes one year after a proposal by Schuster to raise the sheriff’s office’s budget by $1.5 million in the 2020 fiscal year, and $937,000 per year until 2030. The budget adjustment was requested as part of a “10-year-plan” by Schuster to address deputy compensation, recruitment and equipment issues that he says have plagued the department for decades.
Under Schuster’s “10-year-plan,” he made clear to Mohave County Supervisors last year that he would seek federal assistance for the sheriff’s office’s needs wherever possible.
Attempts to reach Schuster for comment were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
