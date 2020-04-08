Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said he has no plans to restrict the movements of residents throughout the county.
The sheriff addressed citizens’ concerns this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues its spread throughout Arizona. While deputies will enforce Gov. Ducey’s “stay-at-home” order issued late last month, Schuster says martial law will not be instituted.
According to Schuster, constituents have expressed concern as to the possible application of martial law to maintain order in Mohave County. Schuster says it will never happen.
“We have no intention, and will not attempt to control people’s individual movement as long as their actions do not deliberately jeopardize the health and well-being of others,” Schuster said. “We do ask that each and every one of us exercise due diligence, stay informed and adhere to social distancing guidelines that are in place for a reason.”
Ducey ordered bars and non-essential businesses to close throughout Arizona on March 31, and urged residents to limit their time away from home unless traveling to work or traveling to a business determined to be “essential.”
“I am very proud of the manner in which Mohave County citizens have responded to this crisis,” Schuster said. “Self-compliance is being conducted by all non-essential businesses, and have required no law enforcement action to date.”
According to Schuster, businesses found in non-compliance with Ducey’s order will be notified by deputies, and given an opportunity to comply. Failure to do so could result in criminal charges, Schuster said.
“In all cases, we will not allow the safety of all to be compromised by the actions of one,” Schuster said. “I believe that full compliance countywide will be adhered to until such time the order is lifted. This is where common sense prevails. Violation of the order will only bring unnecessary legal and financial burden to an already tenable situation.”
Schuster also addressed the threat of ongoing criminal activity in Mohave County during the pandemic. According to Schuster, fraud could be a growing concern as the crisis continues, and advised residents not to give personal information to callers over the phone.
”No government agency will ever require you to pay anything over the telephone and if this is asked of you, hang up and report it to your local law enforcement agency.”
