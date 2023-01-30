Mohave Valley woman arrested on felony drug charges
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mohave Valley woman on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.
Thank you for reading!
Mohave Valley woman arrested on felony drug charges
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mohave Valley woman on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.
Deputies say they conducted the traffic stop after seeing a vehicle failing to stop at a posted intersection. A passenger in that vehicle, identified as 49-year-old Nicole Rubalcava-Fierro, was soon found to be wanted under multiple arrest warrants. Fierro was taken into custody at the scene, and a later search of her person allegedly yielded multiple plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Fierro was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Monday afternoon, Fierro remained in custody at the facility, with no bond yet listed.
According to jail records, Fierro was additionally charged with one count of shoplifting in a possibly unrelated incident.
Two arrested on felony drug charges
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bullhead City resident Sunday evening during a traffic stop, after deputies allegedly found him to be wanted on multiple arrest warrants.
Nathan Orsick, 50, was stopped by deputies in the Fort Mohave area, who soon learned of Orsick’s warrants. Orsick was taken into custody at the scene, and deputies say Orsick was found in possession of a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Orsick allegedly attempted to dispose of that bag during the search.
Orsick was charged at the scene on counts including possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and numerous vehicle violations.
During the incident, 55-year-old Kelly Henson, of Mohave Valley, was also arrested on charges of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia when she was found in possession of fentanyl pills.
Henson was cited and released by deputies at the scene. Orsick was transported to Mohave County Jail, where he remained in custody as of Monday with no bond yet listed.
Bullhead man arrested on felony drug charges
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bullhead City resident during a traffic stop, when he was found to have a warrant for his arrest.
According to deputies, Nicholas Z. Petica, 32, was wanted for violation of his parole when he was found to be a passenger in that traffic stop. Petica was arrested at the scene, during which he was allegedly found to be in possession of a foil pouch containing fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia. Petica was transported from the scene to Mohave County Jail on felony counts of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mohave County investigators have identified the victim of a homicide, more than 50…
A Desert Hills man is continuing to seek his release from custody at Mohave County…
PHOENIX— Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) announced his first bill in office that wo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.