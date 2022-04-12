Davis Camp has seen an increase in recreational visits over the past several years, bringing throngs of new and returning boaters to the Bullhead City area. In response, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office boating safety division plans to bring an increased presence to keep those boaters safe.
Last year, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the use of $286,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to supplement renovation efforts at the park. According to a proposal last week by Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, that use of funding could now make about $200,000 in previously-budgeted funding available to increase sheriff’s office patrols on the adjacent Colorado River.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to re-allocate that funding to afford an enhanced law enforcement presence along the popular recreation area’s shores.
“The purpose of these efforts is to address a marked increase in boating activity in the area, as well as an increase in boating accidents and incidents,” Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said this week.
Deputies expect busy summer on Colorado River
But according to Schuster, an enhanced boating presence by deputies in the Davis Camp area won’t deprive Lake Havasu and other Mohave County waterways of needed law enforcement patrols.
“Lake Havasu and the Colorado River continue to be our most heavily used waterways,” Schuster said. “Our water patrol division is stationed out of Lake Havasu and our boating deputies do a tremendous job with education and enforcement on the water.”
According to Schuster, accidents and OUI statistics have fallen drastically over the past decade, and efforts to make Lake Havasu and the Colorado River safer have been an ongoing, measured success.
“Year-round, we provide law enforcement and public safety services on Lake Havasu,” Schuster said. “During peak times, we bring in deputies from around the country to augment our full-time boating staff. On any given holiday weekend in the summer, we routinely run 5-7 patrol boats per day. We have a very robust volunteer boating division that assists the deputies on the water year-round.”
The county’s governing board is expected to vote on whether to approve the new budget allocation on Monday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.