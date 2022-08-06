Seven western states are expected to reduce their dependence on the Colorado River by as much as four million acre-feet next week, as a drought of more than two decades continues to sap water levels at two of the country’s largest reservoirs.
Now, Western Arizona communities are doing their part to prepare for water shortages in the near future.
States including Arizona, California, Nevada Utah, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming will be required to submit an emergency plan to cut between 2 million and 4 million acre-feet of Colorado River water by Aug. 15.
The Colorado River serves more than 30 million people throughout the Southwest, including the seven states and 30 Native American tribes. Water cuts are expected to affect the entire Southwestern United States, as what may once have seemed like an endless source of water continues to diminish. According to statistics from the Arizona Governor’s Office, the whole of Arizona received an annual Colorado River water allocation of 2.8 million acre-feet as of this year.
If such drastic cuts cannot be agreed upon by the states themselves, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation may impose cuts of its own.
Efforts in Congress
U.S. Senators from three southwestern states announced an agreement Friday to include $4 billion in funding for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz), Catherine Masto (D-Nev) and Michael Bennett (D-Colo), signed on to the funding that would be used to further combat drought throughout the western United States, as a rider to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
“The Western United States is experiencing an unprecedented drought, and it is essential that we have the resources to support our state’s efforts to combat climate change, conserve water resources and protect the Colorado River Basin,” Kelly said in a public statement this week. “This funding in the Inflation Reduction Act will serve as an important resource for Nevada, Arizona and Colorado, and the work we’ve done to include it will help secure the west’s water future.”
Also on Friday, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced a $100,000 grant awarded to the City of Kingman, under the $400 million WaterSMART Drought Contingency Planning grant.
The grant was awarded to the city of Kingman to create and update drought plans as a larger effort to build long-term drought resiliency throughout Arizona and secure the state’s water future, Sinema said this week.
“This grant will ensure Kingman has a thorough plan of action during this unprecedented drought.”
Tribal efforts now under congressional review, County officials in favor
As Arizona and the rest of the Southwest expect staggering water shortages within the next year, the Colorado River Indian Tribes have long enjoyed a surplus of rights to the Colorado River - and according to CRIT officials, that surplus can be put to better use in aiding other communities who may need it in the near future.
The Colorado River Indian Tribes this week announced the passage of S. 3308 in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill would authorize the Colorado River Indian Tribes to release a portion of its Colorado River Indian Tribes. If approved at a future Senate hearing, the bill would be submitted to President Biden before it becomes law.
The bill was introduced last year by Sinema, and co-sponsored by Kelly in the U.S. Senate. The bill has been championed by Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson) in the house. Under the proposed law, the tribe will have the right to sell its surplus of water rights to other communities, with revenues from those sales being used to further water conservation efforts. According to CRIT officials, the legislation would provide 719,248 acre-feet of water per year to communities in Arizona and California.
And in this instance, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors appears to have set aside its differences with Arizona’s Democratic senators in approving the bill. The county’s governing board approved a resolution supporting the tribes’ efforts in December of 2020.
“Mohave County is in favor of approving it,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. “Right now we need an ‘all-of-the-above’ solution.”
According to Lingenfelter, water resources from the Colorado River Indian Tribes may be an attractive alternative for Central Arizona businesses and communities to seeking water transfer agreements from river communities - which has long been a sore spot for county officials.
“CRIT has a significant allocation of Colorado River water, and they don’t use all of it,” Lingenfelter said. “They would be able to lease it out to cities, towns and other places, and it could be beneficial to Mohave County. It could provide another water source if we need it … and it could be a way to minimize the kind of water transfers we’ve seen between Greenstone Acquisitions and Queen Creek.”
According to Lingenfelter, the legislation would be in Mohave County’s best interests, as well as that of Arizona.
Water in Mohave County
The Colorado River remains Mohave County’s most valuable natural resource, and plays a vital role in the region’s tourism industry. County and local officials are now seeking ways to reduce their reliance on water resources in advance of shortages to come.
Last week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors ratified letters to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, seeking to prohibit the future transfer of Colorado River water rights from river communities to areas of Central Arizona, in light of the ongoing drought and water stricter restrictions expected to begin next year.
The issue has been a matter of contention for Mohave County officials for more than three years, after the transfer of Fourth Priority water rights was approved between Cibola-based GSC Farms, owned by Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions, to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek. County supervisors have long seen the practice as an example of Central Arizona’s enrichment at rural areas’ expense, but county supervisors say extended drought conditions and looming shortages have made even more necessary the conservation of water in Western Arizona.
County officials last week recommended that the Arizona Department of Water Resources prohibit future such transfers until Lake Mead’s water level returns to 1,060 feet.
As of Wednesday, water levels at Lake Mead remained at 1,040.93 feet - almost 27 feet blow measurements one year prior.
While state officials consider the above proposal, county officials are now moving forward on efforts to protect Kingman’s Hualapai Groundwater Sub-Basin. The basin represents Kingman’s primary supply of water - and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the basin is expected to be depleted within the next 100 years.
The Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to hold a public hearing on the issue this year, and may designate the basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area - barring further depletion of the basin by agricultural interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.