Mohave County Superintendent retiring at year’s end

KINGMAN – Mike File, a fixture in the local education community for decades, will not seek re-election as Mohave County School Superintendent. File said he intends to retire at the end of his term late next year, and possibly relocate to be closer to family.
Mohave Valley resident James Barber on Wednesday filed a statement declaring his intent to seek the Republican nomination for the school chief position in Aug., 2024. Barber serves on the Mohave Valley Elementary school district governing board, last taught at Thunderbolt Middle school in Lake Havasu and said he currently works as a data analyst.
