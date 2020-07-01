Court is back in session after Mohave County Superior Court saw its first criminal trial this week since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Special attention is being given, however, to social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jury selection in the case was organized through video sharing application Zoom, and the trial itself began Wednesday morning in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe. According to County Attorney Matt Smith, jurors in the trial were distanced in separate groups at the courthouse, some watching the case presented via Zoom.
“I think everything went pretty well, especially for a first-time process that we haven’t had before,” said Mohave Superior Court Deputy Director Christina Spurlock.
The case heard this week was that of 45-year-old Sunday Kunkushi, of South Africa, who stood trial on felony charges of marijuana possession and transportation of marijuana for sale. Kunkushi was living and working in the United States as a legal resident, and a conviction could mean his possible deportation.
According to court documents, Kunkushi was the subject of a traffic stop on I-40 in March of 2018, at Milepost 23. Prosecutors say Kunkushi appeared to be visibly nervous while speaking with officers, and consented to a search of his vehicle. According to records, officers found Kunkushi to be in possession of 44 pounds of marijuana at the scene.
Kunkushi pleaded guilty in December 2018 to charges of attempted transportation of marijuana under an agreement with prosecutors, and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
The Mohave County Legal Defender’s Office requested an evidentiary hearing in Kunkushi’s case last June, however, when Deputy Legal Defender Eric Devany stated that the threat to Kunkushi’s immigration status had not been adequately explained to him.
According to court documents, Kunkushi was allowed a trial, nulling his previous guilty plea, due to arguments that he was denied effective assistance of counsel.
“(Kunkushi) was denied effective assistance of counsel because his attorneys did not adequately advise him that his plea of guilty under the terms of the plea agreement would make his deportation a virtual certainty,” Devany said in his request for an evidentiary hearing last year.
According to Smith, the jury found Kunkushi guilty of possession of marijuana for sale, and he will be sentenced at a future court appearance.
Mohave County’s next jury trial is scheduled to take place July 21, with the case of 35-year-old Christopher Turner, who has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault by domestic violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.