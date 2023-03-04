Mohave County’s first responders were among those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. And it may seem only fair that they benefit from the county’s pool of coronavirus relief funding.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve a proposal to use $810,000 in funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to replace communications equipment for the Bullhead City Fire Department. The proposal was issued by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, and follows a similar proposal by Supervisor Ron Gould to replace communications equipment used by the Desert Hills Fire Department. Gould’s proposal was approved last month by the county’s governing board.
According to a Feb. 27 memorandum by Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the Bullhead City Fire Department’s radios are outdated, presenting challenges for the agency when attempting to communicate with firefighting and paramedic agencies in the Fort Mohave Mesa and Mohave Valley Fire Districts. The Bullhead Fire District serves about 42,232 residents, and covers 54 square miles of territory in Western Mohave County.
The Desert Hills Fire District is expected to receive $100,000 in funding of its own for new communications equipment, after facing significant challenges during the pandemic as EMTs responded to calls from residents possibly infected with the coronavirus. Due to the necessity of purchasing protective equipment for paramedics and firefighters during the pandemic, the district was unable to upgrade its communications equipment last year, according to county records.
Last month, the county’s governing board voted unanimously to approve the purchase of new communications equipment for the Desert Hills Fire District through ARPA funding.
The board is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve the $810,000 expense for upgraded communications equipment in Bullhead City, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
