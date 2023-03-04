Mohave County’s first responders were among those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. And it may seem only fair that they benefit from the county’s pool of coronavirus relief funding.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve a proposal to use $810,000 in funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to replace communications equipment for the Bullhead City Fire Department. The proposal was issued by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, and follows a similar proposal by Supervisor Ron Gould to replace communications equipment used by the Desert Hills Fire Department. Gould’s proposal was approved last month by the county’s governing board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.