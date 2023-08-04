A 640-acre solar field could be coming to the Golden Valley area, if zoning for the project is approved by county officials next week. But that project could already be in jeopardy, with a pending proposal to halt all renewable energy projects in Mohave County for the next year.
The proposed solar project could be led by Texas-based ReNRG Partners, and located in the area of Oatman Highway. For that project to take place, however, the county’s governing board would have to vote in favor of zoning the land as an Energy-Solar Overlay zone. The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of the project earlier this year by a 5-3 vote, and the county’s governing board is expected to make a final decision at the board’s next meeting Monday, in Kingman.
But even as ReNRG prepares to take the first steps in its project, Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter has called for a possible one-year moratorium on utility-scale renewable energy projects within Mohave County. Lingenfelter’s proposal would apply not only to solar projects like the one planned for Golden Valley, but also to wind farms and hydrogen-based energy projects as well.
Ten years ago, San Bernardino County officials approved a similar proposal, which imposed a 45-day moratorium on utility-scale solar energy projects. At that time, San Bernardino County officials sought to address potential land use compatibility issues posed by renewable energy projects, and explore whether it may be necessary to amend the county’s development code and general plan. In recent years, similar moratoriums have been approved throughout the U.S. as communities continue the environmental ramifications that such development might impose.
“Mohave County has only 10% private land ownership,” Lingenfelter’s proposal said this week. “Due to the difficulty in understanding the complexities of the impacts of utility-scale renewable energy projects, and a lack of available information and real analysis on their long-term effects on Mohave County and our way of life, the purpose of the proposed moratorium is to provide sufficient time to fully explore, analyze, research and make informed decisions.”
The moratorium would only apply to utility-scale renewable energy projects, and not to residential or commercial business owners who wish to install renewable energy projects on their own property. Lingenfelter says the moratorium could be extended or terminated as required.
Mohave County covers more than 13,461 square miles of surface area. But about 70% of all land in the county is managed by the state and federal government. In terms of surface area, Mohave County would be the fifth-largest county in the United States - But the county’s immediate jurisdiction, including its own municipalities, encompasses only about 4,039 square miles.
Lingenfelter’s proposal follows a June resolution, under which the Mohave County Board of Supervisors opposed three solar projects proposed for federally-managed land in Mohave County. Collectively, those projects would encompass more than 12,000 acres of land in the areas of Mohave Valley, Mineral Park and White Hills. The county’s objection was given in reference to possible environmental impacts of such projects, as well as what impact such projects may have on local ranchers.
According to Lingenfelter, additional study would give officials a chance to examine impacts of such projects on human environments as well as natural environments within Mohave County, and allow for possible new zoning regulations to give officials a better idea of which projects to approve.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve Lingenfelter’s proposal, at the board’s next regular meeting in Kingman.
