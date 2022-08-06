The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took time this week to address matters of conduct, after friction appeared between two of the board’s members at a recent meeting. And according to at least one member of the county’s governing body, it wasn’t the first time.
“We’ve allowed our business to become a town hall, and at times (meetings) resemble the Jerry Springer Show,” said Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson on Monday. “Jesters, offensive name-calling seem to now be acceptable behavior. Ideas and thoughts that are brought up sometimes have nothing to do with our county responsibilities. In my opinion, this has led to the inability to attract qualified employees and fill our vacancies.”
According to Johnson, the issue of infighting among county officials has led to the retirement of senior employees, and employees who no longer enjoy their work for the county.
Discussion of respectful conduct and dialogue among supervisors this week stemmed from a question raised at the board’s July 18 meeting, posed by District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop to fellow Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, of District 1.
As the board discussed the pending matter of possibly moving the Mohave County Fairgrounds to a new location, Lingenfelter appeared to favor the area of Rancho Santa Fe Parkway, near the Kingman Municipal Airport. Bishop inquired as to whether Lingenfelter maintained a possible business interest in that area.
Lingenfelter replied that no such interest in the area existed, and he would have recused himself from discussion on the topic if it did.
“I simply asked a question and it was answered,” Bishop said this week. “It was a legitimate question, not a personal attack … (Lingenfelter) answered the question in great detail. As far as I’m concerned, that was the end of it, and I’m baffled why it’s on this agenda.”
According to Bishop, the question had been asked of county constituents prior to the meeting, and she intended to give Lingenfelter an opportunity to address the issue last month.
But according to Lingenfelter, the question itself bore repercussions in his home district.
“I’m not going to make this bigger than it needs to be,” Lingenfelter said. “The only form of relief (I have) is to reinforce our adopted rules of order. You don’t impugn the motives of fellow board members. I don’t believe it was constituents that pressed this issue (with Bishop). If anyone has a problem or an issue or a question, they’re free to call me.”
The discussion was intended as a reaffirmation of the board’s own policy of setting an example for professional and respectful dialogue between the county’s elected supervisors, and did not require a decision by the board.
