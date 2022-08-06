The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took time this week to address matters of conduct, after friction appeared between two of the board’s members at a recent meeting. And according to at least one member of the county’s governing body, it wasn’t the first time.

“We’ve allowed our business to become a town hall, and at times (meetings) resemble the Jerry Springer Show,” said Mohave County District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson on Monday. “Jesters, offensive name-calling seem to now be acceptable behavior. Ideas and thoughts that are brought up sometimes have nothing to do with our county responsibilities. In my opinion, this has led to the inability to attract qualified employees and fill our vacancies.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.