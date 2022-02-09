About $8.2 million in federal funding will be divided this summer among residents of Mohave County’s fifth supervisory district. But residents may not know whether they’re eligible for that funding, or how to get it.
Part of the confusion lies in – and along – district lines in Lake Havasu City. Gould’s district spans from Northern Havasu to Mohave Valley. Southern Havasu is represented by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson. But it may not be clear where one supervisor’s district begins and another ends without a magnifying glass and a close look at county maps.
And whether residents may be eligible for the stimulus checks of $165, per household member under the stimulus, starts with which side of the line those residents may live on.
Don’t Panic
As of this week, county district and elections maps showed a district boundary defined not by a single street, but by a zigzag pattern across the city.
“In Havasu, my district starts east on Tropic Boulevard until you get to McCulloch Boulevard,” Gould said. “Then it goes from McCulloch to Jamaica Avenue, and then from Jamaica to Kiowa Boulevard. Then it goes from Kiowa to Amberwood Avenue, then to South Palo Verde Boulevard. From there it goes to Rainbow Road, then Briarcrest Drive, then to Empress Drive. And then it follows Havasupai Boulevard to Avalon Avenue, then back to Kiowa … and from Kiowa to the lake.”
For residents without a printed map and a marker, Gould says the county will do much of the work for many in his district.
“We will be sending out 28,000 applications for the funding to residents of my district,” Gould said. “Applications will also be available at my offices in Havasu and Fort Mohave, and at the Mohave County Library.”
According to Gould, those applications will be sent as soon as his office negotiates the last of the finer details. The county is expected to issue a press release after the applications are mailed. If residents don’t receive one, but think they should have, applications will be available at local county offices.
Who’s Eligible?
“The federal government didn’t create this money out of thin air when they sent it out to the states and counties,” Gould said this week.
The $8.2 million represents District 5’s portion of more than $41 million in federal funding awarded to Mohave County under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. According to Gould, the funding was intended to alleviate the economic damage caused to county residents by the coronavirus pandemic – and that is the same intent behind his planned stimulus for District 5 residents.
“The least I can do is give this money back to the people it was taken from,” Gould said.
Applicants will have to provide their social security numbers, driver’s license information and a utility bill showing that they resided in Gould’s district prior to the stimulus program’s June 30 deadline, Gould said this week. And as part of the application process, residents will be required to state how they have been harmed by the pandemic.
According to Gould, it’s a requirement that any of his residents should be able to overcome.
“If you live in my district, and you were harmed by the pandemic, you’re eligible,” Gould said. “I think everyone was harmed. Did you buy vitamins to stay healthy? Did you lose work? Did you suffer at least $165-worth of harm? You’re eligible.”
According to Gould, the stimulus program is not income-based, and applicants do not have to have been employed to receive their checks.
“This isn’t going to change people’s lives,” Gould said. “But I hope it alleviates some of the damage caused by the federal government’s response to the pandemic. They’ve devalued the money in people’s bank accounts through inflation, and I want to give people back the value that was robbed from them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.