Taking a note from the federal government’s stimulus giveaways to taxpayers,Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould hopes to justify an extra $168 to the people of his district.
Mohave County is expected to receive about $41.5 million over the next fiscal year, by way of the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding is intended to aid counties affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with applicable uses including water infrastructure, health services, community recovery projects and communications infrastructure. Members of the county’s governing board have offered projects for consideration in each of their districts over the past six weeks, but Mohave County attorneys are still considering the legal ramifications of Gould’s proposed stimulus for his district, which includes the northern portion of Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills.
Gould announced earlier this year that he wanted to use his share of the funding to provide a stimulus to the residents of his district. According to Gould, that plan hasn’t changed.
“I’m still planning to send $168 to every man, woman and child in my district,” Gould said. “I haven’t seen any rule from the U.S. Treasury Department that says we can’t do that. But the Mohave County Attorney’s Office says we have to show the government how each of those recipients have been affected by the coronavirus … but that responsibility falls on the receiver of that money, not on the county.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last month approved a $1 million plan by Supervisor Hildy Angius to renovate a Bullhead City building to create a new “clean living” facility for county residents who have completed substance abuse treatment courses.
Earlier this week, the board approved three proposals submitted by Supervisor Jean Bishop, whose district includes Kingman and Golden Shores. Bishop’s proposals included a collective $4.12 million in new projects including the construction of a new water well in Golden Shores, a possible addition of the Golden Shores Improvement District to Kingman’s sewer system, and the implementation of a mobile health service vehicle to serve rural areas of Bishop’s supervisory district.
At Monday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting, board Chairman Buster Johnson said that he would seek to use funding under the American Rescue Plan Act to enact possible, much-needed repairs to the Horizon Six Improvement District’s water system.
Gould hopes to see his stimulus plan enacted within his district. But if that doesn’t happen, Gould says he has other ideas.
“There are some broadband infrastructure projects that I’d like to present, if I can’t get the stimulus,” Gould said. “My main goal is to spend the money on something the taxpayers won’t need to spend additional money to maintain or provide staff for.”
Also pending is a proposal from Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, whose district comprises about 65% of Mohave County’s land area spanning from the Kingman area to Colorado City. But Lingenfelter has ideas of his own, and he shares Gould’s ambition to provide broadband internet service to the county’s more rural communities.
“We’re looking at putting funding into allowable water and broadband infrastructure projects under what’s permitted by the U.S. Treasury Department,” Lingenfelter. “Expanding that infrastructure will make the county stronger and more competitive.”
According to Lingenfelter, installing that infrastructure would require a public procurement process, after which the county would seek a public-private partnership to implement construction and operation of that infrastructure.
“I want to harness the power of the private sector, so we can bring the best, fastest service to Mohave County,” Lingenfelter said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Final drafts of proposals by Gould and Lingenfelter, under the American Rescue Plan Act, could be submitted later this year to the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.