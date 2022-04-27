Applications were mailed last week to taxpayers throughout Mohave County’s Fifth supervisory district, with the promise of $165 checks to all residents who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The applications were sent to about 28,000 households in North Lake Havasu City, Desert Hills and Mohave Valley, with additional applications now available at libraries throughout Mohave County. Funding for Gould’s “stimulus” efforts will come from about $8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated to his district last year. According to statements by Gould last year, the stimulus was a matter of returning the money to local taxpayers, while seeking to alleviate possible harm caused by the government’s response to the pandemic.
“We’ve had quite a few people apply for the stimulus, and we’ve received many phone calls,” Gould said. “Mostly those are people requesting information, or giving us praise, but there are also people who disagree with the policy. They believe the money should have gone to the beneficiary of their choice instead.”
According to Gould, the deadline for applications will be June 30, at the end of this fiscal year. And Gould says the county won’t wait that long before checks are processed and sent to recipients.
Help wanted
Processing those checks will not be a quick process, Gould said on Wednesday. But the process of doing so could be made much faster with more hands.
“We’re hiring people to help with the process,” Gould said on Wednesday. “Right now, only one person is processing applications before they’re sent off to the county finance department, where the checks will be cut. I’d like to hire three or four more people to process those applications.”
According to Gould, readers who are interested in applying for the job can contact Gould’s office at 928-758-0739, or the Mohave County Human Resources Department at 928-753-0736.
