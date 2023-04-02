BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius has confirmed her plans to seek the Republican nomination for one of the two District 30 seats in the Arizona House of Representatives in 2024.
Angius previously said she would not seek re-election to her spot as Bullhead City’s representative on the five-member board of supervisors, leading to speculation that she would be running for the state legislature next year. She confirmed that speculation last week.
She said the 10-plus years experience as a county supervisor — working with various levels of government — has prepared her to become part of the Arizona Legislature.
“I have seen first-hand what upper governments dictate down the line to our local communities in the form of unfunded mandates and edicts that harm our rural county,” Angius said. “I will always represent what is in the best interest of our district. I have a proven track record of accomplishment. I have been very successful in going up against the federal government and their unelected bureaucracies and our very own state government when problems arise.”
Angius has been the only person to serve as District 2 representative on the county governing board that was expanded from three members to five in 2012, when the county’s population surpassed 200,000 for the first time. She was first elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016 and 2020.
She will be seeking a seat that will be vacated by House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, who, in turn, will be seeking the nomination for the District 30 Arizona Senate seat currently held by another Havasu Republican, Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli. Borrelli cannot run for re-election in the Senate because of state-imposed term limits.
Angius said she has the support of Biasiucci, District 30 Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Borrelli in her election bid.
“I am truly blessed and humbled to have the support of these great leaders who have done an outstanding job of fighting for our conservative values,” Angius said. “They want another reliable and experienced team member in the mode of Sen. Borrelli and I plan on being that team member.”
While already familiar with Mohave County in general and Bullhead City in particular, Angius said she will be meeting constituents throughout the legislative district as her campaign gets underway.
“Throughout the next year, I will be visiting all of Legislative District 30 to learn what our citizens expect from their government in these trying times,” she said.
Legislative District 30, redrawn before the 2022 election cycle following the 2020 Census, includes most of Mohave County — all but the extreme northeast corner — as well as all of La Paz County and a small portion of northwestern Maricopa County.
Two people already have filed candidacy interest statements with the Mohave County Elections Office to seek the Republican nomination for the District 2 supervisors race. Current Bullhead City Council Member Grace Hecht was the first, pulling papers on March 13, with former Bullhead City Council Member Annette Wegmann following suit three days later. As of Friday, they were the only candidates filing, according to the county elections department.
The window for filing actual nomination petitions is nearly a year away — between March 11 and April 8, 2024. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2024, with the general election set for Nov. 5.
