Calling All Patriots event

Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Anguis speaks at the 'Calling All Patriots' event at the Rods and Relic Hall inside the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center on Saturday.  

 Jeremiah Martinez/Today's News-Herald

BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius has confirmed her plans to seek the Republican nomination for one of the two District 30 seats in the Arizona House of Representatives in 2024.

Angius previously said she would not seek re-election to her spot as Bullhead City’s representative on the five-member board of supervisors, leading to speculation that she would be running for the state legislature next year. She confirmed that speculation last week.

