Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius is pushing to make more coronavirus data available to the public as the number of people infected continues to rise.
During the Board of Supervisors special session on Monday, Angius noted that the situation has changed significantly since the first cases started showing up locally in late March, and consequently the concerns for patient’s privacy seem to be less pronounced.
“In the beginning of this we were told that the reason we couldn’t get specific things, like the exact age of people who died, was because there was such a low number that they could be identified,” Angius said. “Well it is not such a low number anymore. I have always thought it is important that people know the exact ages, not just in a range.”
Mohave County Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer explained that the county follows guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services that are designed to prevent patients’ protected information from being traced back to them.
“One of the biggest examples is if there is an auto accident and that information was provided through an entity, then you see an obituary in the paper, then people in the community if they can connect the dots then they would be able to clearly identify who that individual was,” Palmer said.
But Angius said the rights of patients shouldn’t trump the rights of the general public in these unprecedented times.
“I want to know what exactly, for this public health emergency, the rules are because, again, people are trading in some of their rights,” Angius said. “It just seems to me, from day one, that the people who are being protected most are the people who have died. That just doesn’t make sense to me. If that is the case maybe we could get permission. I just think it is important when we are asking people to give up their rights and their businesses that they get the best information to make decisions for themselves. Right now I think there is a lot of bad information out there. I just think it is our duty to get the right information out there.”
Angius said making additional and more detailed information public can only help the county earn the trust of its residents.
“Here is the bottom line: People are not trusting the numbers and not just from Mohave County, from everywhere,” she said. “If you are asking people to give up their lives there has to be trust in the numbers. I know Mohave County is doing everything right – I do. So I am trying to show that we are as transparent as possible – that the Public Health is doing the very best that they can – but it is hard when you say to people, ‘We are not allowed to show you those numbers.’ So that is what I am getting at. I just think the more information we can put out the better.”
District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson said he believes it is within the supervisors’ power to see that that information is made available.
“Last time we changed the age groups on our own, over the objections of our attorney,” Johnson said. “I would think that we could do the same thing again, over the objections of our attorney, by a board motion.”
No motion was made in conjunction with the discussion, but the matter could be put to a vote later this week.
“I will take the next couple of days to make sure that we do it absolutely correctly,” Angius said. “If I think we can, I will bring it back on Thursday.”
Angius also asked about getting data concerning the total number of deaths in the county, and whether the number of deaths due to cancer, heart disease, the flu and other illnesses have remained stable. She said she personally knows of cases of people who were dying from cancer, but tested positive for covid-19 a day before they died and that those deaths were counted in the coronavirus death total. Angius also asked the county to provide the total number of deaths in the county so far this year, compared with the same time frame during 2018 and 2019.
