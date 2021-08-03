The Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a half-billion-dollar budget this week, but balancing that budget may require sacrifices. And on Monday, one of the county’s five supervisors had a modest proposal.
As county officials considered possible cuts to ongoing projects and programs to balance the budget, Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius argued for possible salary reductions or the elimination of positions for county constables.
That may be easier said than done, however. The county’s constables are elected every four years, representing five districts within the county. They cannot be dismissed outright, under Arizona statute.
Constables are tasked with serving civil and criminal documents under legal process of the county’s justice courts or other legal parties. The role of constable has been an elected position in Arizona since the state existed as part of the New Mexico Territory. But according to Angius, there may be far less need now for the county’s constables than there was in the nineteenth century.
“Four years ago, we talked about this,” Angius said. “Right now, we’re talking about what we can do as we look for more money for the sheriff’s office. I think the constables are archaic, and the money we’re spending on them can be better used.”
According to Angius, the duties of Mohave County constables often overlap with those of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. And while the board declined to provide Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster with an additional $2.8 million in funding this year to address ongoing staff and compression constraints, constables’ salaries have collectively cost about $500,000 to the county this year alone, Angius said.
“(The board of supervisors) has discretion on constable salary in the next election year,” Angius said. “Right now, we’re just talking about what we can do. We have until next June to decide how we’ll proceed. I’m just throwing it out there and seeing what the other supervisors think.”
According to Mohave County Deputy Attorney Tyler Palmer on Monday, the county could potentially consolidate the five constabulary districts. Doing so would reduce the number of elected constables and their associated costs to the county. Doing so would also require supervisors to wait until the next election, however, when Mohave County’s district lines may be redrawn.
But in some areas of the county, the constable may still be a necessary position.
More than four hours’ drive from Kingman, Mohave County’s North Canyon District lies near Arizona’s northern border. Far from the heart of the county or its municipalities, North Canyon relies on the services of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and its constable, Michael Hoggard.
“I’ve been on both sides of it,” Hoggard said. “I’m a retired sheriff’s deputy, and I worked up here on my patrol. Back then, the sheriff’s office served all the paperwork - nobody knew how to get hold of the constable, or who he was, and the sheriff’s office ended up doing the job. But since I became constable, I’m now asked by the sheriff’s office to serve court process.”
Hoggard says that while there are county deputies who could perform his duties, the role of serving court documents can be taxing for deputies who are unfamiliar with the task. The sheriff’s office employs civil officers to serve court documents to county residents, but patrol deputies are another matter entirely.
“They need to know the timeline for serving it, and what documents to serve,” Hoggard said. “They could do my job, but it’s different if it’s something a deputy does all the time, as opposed to someone who only does it now and again.”
In North Canyon and other rural areas of the county, Hoggard says the position may still be needed.
“If you’ve never needed us, you wouldn’t think it was good to have us,” Hoggard said. “But maybe people won’t need us until we’re gone.”
According to Angius, the board of supervisors may discuss and possibly vote on a course of action for Mohave County’s constables later this year.
Mohave County Constable Martin Standsberry, who represents Lake Havasu City, could not be reached by telephone for comment on this story as of Tuesday afternoon.
What an incredibly ridiculous idea. The Sheriffs already have a hundred better things to do with their time, and both victims and citizens needing documents served will S.O.L. Who are we going to fire next? Meanwhile take a peak out at the Sheriffs shack on 95.
Just paint the building, cops do not need a palace. They need to be out in the community.
