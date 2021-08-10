Mohave County is expected to receive $41.5 million by way of the American Rescue Plan Act by the end of this fiscal year, which will be divided among the county’s five supervisory districts. Now projects are being proposed to put that money to use, most recently by County Supervisor Jean Bishop.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote next week on three proposals submitted by Bishop. Those proposals would bolster a sewer expansion project in the area of Kingman and Butler; develop a mobile health unit program for preventative screenings; and construct a new well in the area of Golden Valley.
The sewer expansion project would require $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and would provide wastewater services to more than 200 parcels of land. The system could be expanded to serve more than 2,700 parcels, under a possible future intergovernmental agreement with the city of Kingman. Design and construction of the project could cost an estimated $1.7 million, with a $300,000 incentive program.
Bishop’s proposal for a mobile health unit would cost an additional estimated $1.375 million, and would fall well within U.S. Treasury guidelines for use of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. The unit would be operated under the Mohave County Health Department, and used to provide education and health access to Bishop’s district, as well as links to medical care and referrals to social services. The mobile health unit would also provide screening services for blood sugar abnormalities, cholesterol, blood pressure, hepatitis C, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV, coronavirus testing and flu testing.
The supervisor’s proposal to build a new well in Golden Valley, for an estimated $750,912, may address concerns as to the health of Golden Valley’s water system. The Golden Valley area’s existing well failed in May due to a malfunction, leaving more than one third of the Golden Valley Water District’s 1,400 customers without potable drinking water for about 10 days. The new well would add redundancy to the district’s existing water system, according to a report by Bishop this week.
Bishop’s proposal comes weeks after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1 million proposal by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius. Under Angius’ proposal, that funding will be used to renovate an existing Bullhead City building, and create a new “clean living” facility for county residents who have completed post-addiction treatment courses in the Bullhead City area.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on Bishop’s proposals at their next meeting on Aug. 16, in Kingman.
