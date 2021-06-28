The Arizona Governor’s Office recently appointed a member of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to the state’s criminal justice regulatory commission.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop will join the 19-member Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for a two-year term. There, Bishop will work alongside present commissioners including Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, Arizona Department of Corrections Director David Shinn, and other officials from throughout the state’s criminal justice system.
The commission serves as a resource and service organization for almost 500 criminal justice agencies throughout Arizona. The commission works with those agencies to facilitate the exchange of data and information throughout the criminal justice system, while monitoring legislation relating to issues of criminal justice.
Bishop is the only county supervisor in Arizona to be appointed to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. Bishop served as a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy beginning in 1986, until she was elected to the position of Mohave County Constable. She has served on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors since 2014.
“I feel honored,” Bishop said in a Wednesday interview. “It’s a really big deal. Getting that letter from the governor’s office was an amazing feeling … after 30 years in law enforcement, I can finally do some good for criminal justice throughout Arizona.”
Bishop says she doesn’t yet have specific goals for her term on the criminal justice commission. For now, she says she will bring her experience and input to issues relating to criminal justice issues throughout Arizona.
“It will be an honor to work with other criminal justice officials … I don’t think anyone else from Mohave County has been on the commission before. And next year I’ll be serving as president of the Arizona Mohave County Supervisors’ Association … I’m going to be very busy.”
Members of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission are appointed by the Arizona Governor’s Office. She may be re-appointed after Bishop’s two-year term on the commission has been served.
