Years after Lake Havasu City’s former senior center was demolished on Swanson Avenue, the land could find new use as additional parking for visitors to downtown Havasu and the city’s Arizona State University campus.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled on Monday to discuss a possible five-year land lease with Lake Havasu City officials for the land, which would provide additional parking to ASU Havasu and visitors to the city’s Downtown district.
As of this week, the area included less than an acre of land in the heart of Havasu, at 2223 Swanson Ave. The address was once home to Havasu’s former senior center, which was operated by the county, until a new facility began construction more than 20 years ago on Acoma Boulevard.
In 2005, the 6,100 square-foot Swanson Avenue location was put up for auction, before it was ultimately demolished. The area now remains a vacant patch of land, surrounded by existing parking, about one block from the intersection of Swanson Avenue and Acoma Boulevard.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy initially proposed the idea to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson earlier this year, after Havasu residents raised concerns about congested parking in the area.
“The county owns it,” Sheehy said. “But I thought this would be an opportunity to explore improving parking in Downtown Havasu. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will talk about it next Tuesday, and if they approve it, we’ll talk about it at a future city council meeting.”
If a lease on the land is approved for the city, Sheehy says the city will have license to improve the land and pave the area for future parking.
And according to Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Michele Lin, that parking will be sorely needed.
“I think it would be a great idea if the city opened additional parking,” Lin said. “With all of the growth the city is seeing, we’re going to need it. It’s getting really crowded in Downtown Havasu. People are already having trouble finding parking. If we can offer at least some relief with extra parking in the area, it would alleviate the situation for parents at ASU and others in Downtown. The land is just sitting there, anyway.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the land, and a possible lease with Lake Havasu City, at its next meeting next Tuesday in Kingman.
