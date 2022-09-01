Years after Lake Havasu City’s former senior center was demolished on Swanson Avenue, the land could find new use as additional parking for visitors to downtown Havasu and the city’s Arizona State University campus.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled on Monday to discuss a possible five-year land lease with Lake Havasu City officials for the land, which would provide additional parking to ASU Havasu and visitors to the city’s Downtown district.

