Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter has been appointed as a member of hte Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee.
The appointment was made by Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers. The committee is charged with reviewing groundwater withdrawal data developed by the Department of Water Resources and making recommendations to the Director of Water Resources.
The committee will submit a report of its recommendations by Dec. 31. State Senator Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Regina Cobb serve as committee co-chairs.
— Today’s News-Herald
