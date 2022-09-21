The Mohave County Jail will receive $2.3 million to fund a new re-entry program for inmates soon to be released, under a decision this week by the county’s governing board. And if Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius has her way, that program will be here to stay.
The three-year, $2.3 million grant was awarded to Mohave County by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, as part of a nationwide $600 million settlement by Manhattan-based McKinsey & Co. for the company’s alleged role in the opioid pandemic. The settlement funding, which was distributed to 47 states involved in that federal lawsuit, will be used throughout Arizona to implement programs intended to eliminate opioid addiction, reduce recidivism among inmates or to treat people involved in the criminal justice system due to substance abuse disorders.
In Mohave County, that funding will be used for the county’s “Reach Out” pre-release re-entry program, which was modeled after a similar program that began four years ago in Yavapai County.
“I’m going to make it a point to make sure there’s always money for this program,” Angius said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “I think when the results are seen, we will have no problem getting (future funding) because we’ve already seen fantastic results in Yavapai County. I’m proud to be a part of this for Mohave County.”
The county started its “Reach Out” program in July under a $1 million grant from the Attorney General’s Office, with $412,000 proposed for the design of a new county facility near the jail to administer the program.
According to county officials, the program will be overseen by former Mohave County Jail Commander Don Bischoff. The program will function through collaborations between county justice officials and jail detention staff, with entry screening interviews for inmates at the facility. The program will include efforts by judges and staff to obtain mental health services or substance abuse counseling for inmates immediately upon their release from custody.
For the past four years, similar efforts have had a notable impact on recidivism in Yavapai County, and Mohave County officials are eager to see similar results.
According to Yavapai County records, the county’s recidivism rate had fallen to about 18.5% between 2018 and July 2022.
