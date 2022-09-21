Hildy Angius

The Mohave County Jail will receive $2.3 million to fund a new re-entry program for inmates soon to be released, under a decision this week by the county’s governing board. And if Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius has her way, that program will be here to stay.

The three-year, $2.3 million grant was awarded to Mohave County by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, as part of a nationwide $600 million settlement by Manhattan-based McKinsey & Co. for the company’s alleged role in the opioid pandemic. The settlement funding, which was distributed to 47 states involved in that federal lawsuit, will be used throughout Arizona to implement programs intended to eliminate opioid addiction, reduce recidivism among inmates or to treat people involved in the criminal justice system due to substance abuse disorders.

