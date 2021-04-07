Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould announced vacancies for District 5 residents on several county commissions. Volunteers must live in District 5, which includes North Lake Havasu City, Desert Hills, Havasu Heights, Yucca, Topock, Golden Shores, Mohave Valley or Fort Mohave. The vacancies include:
• The Library District Citizens Advisory Committee, a group that meets quarterly and rotates its meetings among the county’s library sites.
• The Self-Insurance Retention/Employee Benefit Trust board, a group that meets twice a year at the Board of Supervisors auditorium in Kingman.
• Economic Development Board meets quarterly and rotates meeting locations between Lake Havasu, Kingman, Bullhead City and Parker.
• The Merit Commission meets on an as-needed basis, usually one or two times per year, in Kingman. The group is charged with representing the public interest in improving personnel administration in the county. The commission adopts and reviews rules and policies and acts as an independent personnel board for the county. As regulated by Arizona State Statute, the volunteer must be a registered voter who is not a Republican.
For more information, contact 928-453-0735.
