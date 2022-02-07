The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a measure Monday that will grant a small stimulus to qualified residents in the areas of Northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley.
That stimulus will come in the form of $165 checks, issued to all eligible residents of the county’s fifth supervisory district. The money will be provided through $8 million in federal funding awarded to Gould’s district under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 - and according to Gould, the stimulus is a matter of returning to taxpayers in his district what was theirs to begin with.
“I feel that people have been harmed by the government’s response to the pandemic,” Gould said at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “One of the goals of the federal government’s plan (in giving the county this money) was to alleviate the financial harm it’s done to households, and I think this does that.”
Gould’s $8 million share of the funding comes from a pool of $40 million awarded to the county under last year’s legislation. A vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors resulted in the funding being divided equally among each of the county’s five supervisory districts.
While other county supervisors have already proposed projects for that funding to address water, infrastructure, medical and social service needs throughout Mohave County, Gould indicated as early as May that he intended to disburse his share of the funding to District 5 residents, with amounts of $165 per member of each household.
According to Gould’s proposal, applicants for the funding will be asked to describe how their lives have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and they must provide personal information to avoid possible future fraud. Applicants must be full-time residents of the county’s fifth district.
The county is expected to mail about 28,000 applications for the program to District 5 residents by the beginning of March, with additional applications available at public libraries and county buildings. District residents will have until June 30 to apply.
“I don’t know if everyone who’s eligible is going to apply,” Gould said at Monday’s meeting.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, verifying the identities of applicants and preventing potential fraud may be a challenge while facilitating the program.
“Determining the eligibility and verification of information among applicants remains a big step in our mind, as well as a concern,” Elters said at Monday’s meeting. “Validating that information related to income, household size and income tax filings … it’s not something that’s easily verified.”
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter supported the program this week.
“I commend you on following through with this,” Lingenfelter told Gould. “It’s very interesting, and it’s something that’s going to be appreciated.”
Lake Havasu City resident Sarah Jones spoke on the issue at Monday’s meeting.
“I don’t live in the district, but I think what you’re doing is amazing, and it’s honorable,” Jones told Gould. “I congratulate you … you’re doing the right thing, and looking out for your district.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop also supported Gould’s measure, but remained concerned as to what possible future consequences the stimulus could hold.
“It’s an interesting idea, and I agree that it’s honorable,” Bishop said. “My concerns are that the verification process is complex, and it could be subject to audit, or it could be subject to a return of the funding to the federal government by the county. I’m having a hard time wrapping my arms around how this is going to work … it could bite us in the rear. I’d rather see you pave roads or build something people could use … I don’t think this is the intent of the (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.”
Despite Bishop’s concerns, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Gould’s stimulus program at Monday’s meeting.
