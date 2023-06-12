In Miami, Donald Trump is expected to appear for arraignment in U.S. District Court on charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. And in Lake Havasu City, 2,500 miles away, residents have been called to show their support for the former president.
Mohave County District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould is expected to organize a rally Tuesday at Wheeler Park, where local residents have been asked to voice their support for Trump after the former president’s recent indictment. Supporters are asked to bring signs and American flags with them, but Gould says there will be no speeches given at this week’s rally.
“No one wants to hear a politician speak anyway,” Gould said on Monday. “I just want people to go and support the president.”
Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on 37 counts including the retaining of classified information, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigators. Federal prosecutors say that Trump showed those documents to people who did not have security clearance to view them, and later tried to conceal documents from his own attorneys as they sought to comply with federal demands to find and return classified documents in the former president’s possession.
According to prosecutors, about 300 documents identified as “classified” may have been found in Trump’s possession since he left office in January 2021. Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, White House documents are considered to be property of the U.S. government, and must be surrendered to the National Archives and Records Administration at the conclusion of a president’s term in office.
According to Gould, however, Trump’s indictment may have been politically motivated. In November, Trump announced his intent to run for a second presidential term in 2024.
“I think this country is starting to become a banana republic,” Gould said. “It seems like (President Biden) is using the arm of the executive branch to oppose his opponent in the next election. (Democrats) have been using the FBI against Trump since he was elected … I think they’ll have a hard time making these charges stick on a former president.”
According to Gould, whose district encompasses northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley, constituents contacted him after Trump’s indictment last week.
“They asked me if anyone was doing anything in support of the former president,” Gould said. “It turned out nobody was, so I decided to call a rally. It’s short notice, and whoever we get out there, we’ll be happy to have them.”
The rally is expected to take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Wheeler Park.
