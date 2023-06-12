Trump campaigns in Mohave County

President Donald Trump pauses to look out at the crowd at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City in this 2020 photo. The stop was one of the numerous campaign rallies Trump is holding leading up to the election.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

In Miami, Donald Trump is expected to appear for arraignment in U.S. District Court on charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents. And in Lake Havasu City, 2,500 miles away, residents have been called to show their support for the former president.

Mohave County District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould is expected to organize a rally Tuesday at Wheeler Park, where local residents have been asked to voice their support for Trump after the former president’s recent indictment. Supporters are asked to bring signs and American flags with them, but Gould says there will be no speeches given at this week’s rally.

