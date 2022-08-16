1

Mohave County Supervisors Jeanne Bishop (left) and Buster Johnson listen during a meeting held in Lake Havasu City last year. 

 Today's News-Herald file

Property taxes will remain steady this fiscal year, after a vote by the county’s governing board. But secondary property taxes will be a little higher for Mohave County residents.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to adopt proposed property tax rates for the 2023 fiscal year. Although a 1.824% general property tax rate was recommended by county finance officials earlier this year, the board on Monday adopted a rate of 1.7547%, creating a tax levy of $40.3 million.

