Property taxes will remain steady this fiscal year, after a vote by the county’s governing board. But secondary property taxes will be a little higher for Mohave County residents.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to adopt proposed property tax rates for the 2023 fiscal year. Although a 1.824% general property tax rate was recommended by county finance officials earlier this year, the board on Monday adopted a rate of 1.7547%, creating a tax levy of $40.3 million.
At that rate, general property taxes will remain consistent with those paid last year by county residents. But residents are expected to pay more next year for services such as the county’s Flood Control District, Library District and Television Improvement District.
Secondary property taxes increasing
County residents will pay almost $700,000 more for the Flood Control District, which will be taxed at a rate of 0.5% next year.
The Television Improvement District will be taxed next year at a rate of 0.563%, with a $1.3 million tax levy - almost $70,000 more paid by taxpayers since last year. Taxpayers are also expected to pay $100,000 more than last year for the county’s Library District, with a tax rate of 0.2548%, Taxes on the county’s Television Improvement District and Library District may be rising, but tax rates for those districts are actually lower than in the 2013 fiscal year. According to county records, tax rates for the Television Improvement District have fallen by more than 0.03% within the past ten years, while tax rates for the Library District have fallen by almost 0.07%.
In addition to taxes applied to Mohave County residents, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors was required by statute on Monday to acknowledge taxes set by cities and taxing districts throughout its jurisdiction.
But this week, not all members of the county’s governing board were comfortable with that process.
Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius abstained from voting to acknowledge those property taxes this year, as she has in years past.
“This is something we have to do,” Angius said. “I think it should be an administrative process, rather than something we should have to vote on.”
Although members of the board may have been uncomfortable with the notion of approving or disapproving tax rates and levies set by other governmental bodies, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin reminded the Board of Supervisors that doing so is a duty imposed on the county by the Arizona legislature.
“All of the rates have to be set,” Esplin said. “If they’re not set, then those districts can’t tax their residents. I respect both positions, but this has to be done. It is your responsibility to set tax rates as set by statute … I’m not saying one way or another whether you should agree or disagree, but the law puts that duty on you.”
Failure to acknowledge tax rates set by those districts, Esplin explained, could potentially result in a lawsuit by county residents if the board of supervisors failed to fulfill its deutilogical obligation. The only exception would be if a district were taxing its residents beyond what is permitted by Arizona law.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved its own property tax rates on Monday, and acknowledged the rates set by its municipalities and other taxing districts.
In Lake Havasu City, those districts include a 0.6718% tax rate, and generate a $6 million primary property tax levy. Lake Havasu City Improvement District #2 will apply a 0.737% tax rate, while Improvement District #4 will apply a 0.504% tax rate - collectively creating a tax levy of almost $80,000.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District will apply a 3.12% tax rate, which is expected to generate a $29.74 million levy.
