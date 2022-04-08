KINGMAN – The Mohave Board of Supervisors approved submitting a grant application for up to $15 million to the U.S. Department of Transportation to construct a partial interchange at US-93 and Pierce Ferry Road.
The grant would go towards a heavily populated road near Dolan Springs, specifically for those traveling to Grand Canyon West and Lake Mead. The county would be required to match 8% or $1.3 million.
Steve Latoski, county public works director, said the money would be a win for the county since they will be competing against urban areas for the money. He stated crashes are common in that area, so ensuring safety is necessary.
“This is the highest level of federal funds that can be pursued,” Latoski said. “We would literally be competing with New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, virtually everyone.”
The item was met with hesitation due to grant-requirement language pertaining to equity and climate. A resident depicted the language as socialism.
At the March 21 meeting, a $7,000 grant for homeless services was tabled due to similar language and its claimed relation to “Marxism.”
Chairman Ron Gould said “garbage” language or ”buzzwords” is what annoys him about the federal government. Gould also said he believes Arizona can determine how to take care of its roads by keeping tax money in the state without the help of the federal government.
“There’s no reason for Washington (D.C.) to be in the process other than so they can throw their strings in on the process,” Gould said.
Supervisor Hildy Angius asked Latoski if he’s noticed a change in grant language over the years. Latoski said under the Biden Administration, he said he has seen the “promotion of consideration of socioeconomics.”
“I refer to that as being the opportunity for access to new transportation improvements,” Latoski said, “whether highway or transit, that service areas of economic need as well as areas of diversity.”
Latoski said the motive behind the language is to establish projects to serve a broader socioeconomic base. He said there is nothing special or new about the grants contract compared to others the department has applied for.
“The fact the concept of social equity or racial diversity comes up in one of the application criteria really just signals it’s merely a potential criteria of consideration,” Latoski said. “In this instance, our application actually meets a certain criteria. It actually serves what’s called a ‘federal opportunity zone’ and that speaks to the socioeconomics of the Dolan Springs area,” Latoski said.
Angius also asked if the federal government follows through with requirements, such as equity standards. Latoski said there is nothing “out of the ordinary” the county would have to comply with since the requirements are not unique.
County Manager Sam Elters, a former transportation engineer, said the intersection needs safety improvements due to the high volume of accidents.
Elters also said every project has to follow requirements, such as environmental documentation under the Environmental Protection Act. Even with language around equity embedded in the grant, the grant is focused on the safety needs of the community and visitors and does not go beyond the requirements.
“This intersection improvement would serve the public at large,” Elters said.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said the project would not only help Grand Canyon West and Lake Mead visitors but also locals who live near the intersection. She said there were “a million” reasons to approve the application for the grant.
According to the grant application, the project could reduce almost 130 traffic accidents and 13 deaths over 30 years. It would also create 78 jobs during the construction process.
“It’s the most dangerous intersection in Mohave County,” Bishop said. “This is an opportunity to help the residents that live in Dolan Springs and Meadview be able to traverse the area in a safer manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.