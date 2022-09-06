Permits__web_t715.jpg

Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a Housing Study and Needs Assessment at their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. The $144,630 study will pin point needs for workforce housing.

 Kingman Miner file photo

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved conducting a Housing Study and Needs Assessment with the hope of addressing the county’s housing crisis by honing in on specific needs.

Despite arguments for and against the study, the supervisors approved the item on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The study will identify existing and future housing within the community and strategies to ensure housing opportunities for as many community members as possible.

