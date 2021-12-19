The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could be appointed to a host of state and regional committees next year, as they broaden the county’s influence and representation throughout Western Arizona.
It’s a matter of procedure each year, with board members representing the county in facets of service in Western Arizona, including workforce development, education, health and government.
For the past year, Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop has represented the county as a member of the Mohave County Board of Health, while Supervisor Buster Johnson has served on the Corrections Officer Retirement and Public Safety Retirement Boards. Supervisor Jean Bishop has served as a member of the Mohave/La Paz Workforce Investment Youth Council, and Supervisor Hildy Angius has served as a member of the Self-Insurance Employee Benefit Trust.
In statewide committees, Angius serves on the Arizona Secure Rural Schools Coalition Advisory Council and the Arizona County Supervisors Association Legislative Policy Committee. Supervisor Ron Gould serves on the Clean Colorado River Sustainability Coalition, while Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter represents Mohave County in the Mohave County Water Authority and the Western Arizona Council of Governments Executive Board.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote today on whether to approve current or alternate representation on state and regional committees at the board’s regular meeting in Kingman.
