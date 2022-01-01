The Mohave County Board of Supervisors isn’t ready to declare an emergency but they may be ready to recognize a crisis.
At their Monday meeting the board of supervisors will vote to approve or not to approve a resolution which would recognize “the public health crisis unfolding in Mohave County due the severe shortage of professional medical staff…and the significant increase in individuals seeking medical attention.” While the board decides how to respond to this emergency or crisis, covid cases continue to rise in Mohave County.
The resolution, introduced by Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, was first brought up at the last supervisors meeting after the board voted against declaring a state of emergency in Mohave County over staffing shortages at local hospitals.
The resolution also states that the supervisors support and endorse all Mohave County hospitals’ requests for help from State and Federal agencies.
Hospitals in Mohave County have been filling up with covid-19 infected patients as the world prepares to enter its second winter of the pandemic and the omicron variant seemingly spreads faster than any other previous variant.
According to Corey Santoriello, marketing and communications director for Havasu Regional Medical Center, the hospital has seen a high volume of covid-19 patients this winter season.
“Over the past week, HRMC has treated an average of nearly 30 patients per day who have tested positive for covid-19,” Santoriello said.
Data from Kingman Regional Medical Center show that the hospital as of Dec. 29 is treating 52 patients for covid with 13 being in the ICU. In the past seven days the Kingman hospital has performed 420 covid tests with 71 coming back positive.
According to data for the Arizona Department of Health Services in the past seven days over 500 covid cases have been reported in Mohave County. State health department data also shows that only 41.8 percent of the population is vaccinated for covid-19 despite county hospitals encouraging residents to get the shot.
“We continue to encourage the community to get fully vaccinated, and ask everyone to take precautions – including wearing masks, social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene – to protect yourself and those around you from getting covid-19,” Santoriello said.
While Mohave County experiences yet another surge of the coronavirus it appears the world is moving closer to expecting covid as a part of normal life with the Centers for Disease Control announcing a reduction of quarantine from 10 to five days this past week and President Joe Biden making remarks saying there is not a federal solution to the virus.
(1) comment
“Treating patients who have tested positive for COVID” is a lot different than treating patients who are very ill and need hospitalization for treatment for COVID because the US Government has blocked effective treatments for outpatients and pushed harmful treatments for inpatients, while I am sure just coincidentally their stock holdings in pharmaceutical companies making money off tax dollars soars.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.